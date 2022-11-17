Senior team appointed at new Shrewsbury care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury has announced the appointment of its senior team.

Oxbow Manor’s newly appointed senior team

Care UK has appointed Lindsey Quegan as Home Manager of its new home, Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, which opens in January 2023.

Lindsey’s new position will see her lead the team at Oxbow Manor, which will provide residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 80 people.

Beginning her career in care as a registered general nurse, Lindsey then worked her way up to Home Manager of a home with another care provider. There, her leadership skills and experience in management enabled her to transform the home’s culture, earning a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC, a national health and social care watchdog.

Commenting on her new position, Lindsey said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Home Manager for Oxbow Manor.

“Having the opportunity to help launch a brand-new care home, and create a welcoming, home-from-home environment for the residents, their families, and our team, is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m thrilled to be starting my new journey with Care UK and I am very excited about developing and supporting the new care team and ensuring residents live a happy and fulfilling lives.”

Lindsey will have the support of Debra Blatchford, who will take the position of Customer Relations Manager at Oxbow Manor. Having worked in the retirement sector previously, Debra has a wealth of experience and is keen to bring fresh ideas to the new home in Shrewsbury.

Debra commented: “I am so pleased to have a role with real purpose and meaning. I am very proud of our fantastic new home’s facilities, we’ve got a great team and with the recent crocus planting and charity donation, we are already starting to build a real community here at Oxbow Manor. I can’t wait for the home to open, and really give people a feel for what life will be like at Oxbow Manor.”

Working alongside Lindsey and Debra will be; Michelle Maiden as Deputy Manager, Julie Bond as Team Leader, and David Austin as Head of Maintenance.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is set to open in January 2023, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities, and feature its own cinema, café and hair salon.