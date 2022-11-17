Meeting will discuss Bridgnorth forming its own BID

Retailers and Bridgnorth businesses are being invited to a special meeting next week to explore the possibility of Bridgnorth forming its own BID – or business improvement district.

Bridgnorth High Street

The meeting, at Castle Hall on Thursday 24th November at 7pm, has been facilitated by Bridgnorth Town Council and Love Bridgnorth, although the decision to form a BID is very much one for the businesses of the town.

The meeting will hear from Seb Slater, manager of the Shrewsbury BID, who has offered to speak at the meeting to explain what is involved and what could be the advantages and disadvantages of such a move.

Currently Shrewsbury and Oswestry are the only towns to have BIDs in Shropshire and the Oswestry business community recently voted to renew their BID after a successful initial five years.

“In October, representatives from the Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, Bridgnorth Library and Tourist Information and Love Bridgnorth attended a meeting of Bridgnorth retailers and businesses along with Ros Williams the acting town clerk for Bridgnorth Town Council, Bridgnorth Mayor Karen Sawbridge, Councillor Julia Buckley and deputy mayor Rachel Connolly and it was decided to find out more about how an actual BID works in practice” said Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth.

“It is really a matter for the businesses – so we urge as many as possible – of all sizes from manufacturers to retailers, professional services to hospitality, to attend” said Mayor Karen Sawbridge.

“A BID works by businesses paying a levy against their rateable values. Smaller businesses below a certain threshold would not have to pay the levy. They have worked successfully elsewhere to provide dedicated support for the economic health of the town.

“We are all aware that times are stressful for businesses at the moment, so the introduction of a model that might add to financial pressures would need very careful consideration. That said, if there are clearly measurable and demonstrable benefits, it could really help Bridgnorth and the whole business community.”