Sustainability in Business event to take place in Oswestry

Businesses across the region are set to gather at Aico in Oswestry, for the 2022 Sustainability in Business Event on Wednesday 30th November.

The event will be opened by Managing Director of Iceland Foods, Richard Walker.

Richard is passionate about the environment, sitting on the board of multiple organisations which seek to protect the environment. Sometimes outspoken, Richard’s green agenda has shown that it is possible to run a success business whilst protecting the environment.

The event is open to any businesses looking to become more sustainable, with presentations covering carbon management, net zero and sustainability leads.

Chairman of the event, Gareth Lay of Atchams Chartered Surveyors, comments “This will be our flagship event. It will cater for all types of businesses whether manufacturing or service sector, to help them grow their environmental credentials. This event will be a hive of activity for knowledge sharing and networking, and we look forward to welcoming Richard Walker”.

The event is free to attend, and includes lunch which is kindly provided by AICO. It will be a great opportunity to network whist learning new skills.

The Business Environment Network (TBEN) is the new name for this Shropshire based business networking group.

Boasting over 50 members, the group have a particular focus on Environmental aspects for businesses. The group was formed 7 years ago, and has grown to cover the counties surrounding Shropshire and West Midlands. It provides regular networking events to bring environmental knowledge to all scales of enterprises. It enables businesses to grow, sharing best practice on environmental matters, so they can take an advantage of their environmental knowledge.

TBEN is a member led networking group, open to all types of businesses, regardless of size and sector and the range of topics covered and diversity of expert speakers, has proven to be invaluable. It promotes B2B growth, whist meeting regulatory and statutory requirements.

Full event details can be found online.