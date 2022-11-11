15.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 11, 2022
Now Playing:

Local charity attends transnational partnership meeting

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Local charity Shropshire Youth Support Trust has attended their second TPM (Transnational Partnership Meeting) in Estonia to discuss the CAIR 4 YOUTH project.

Left to right Manny Athwal Ramon Rantsus Gus Basson Rebecca Haire and Jason Fullwood
Left to right Manny Athwal Ramon Rantsus Gus Basson Rebecca Haire and Jason Fullwood

The project CAIR 4 YOUTH aims to support professionals in the youth sector in acquiring and developing skills in working with issues of Coding, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

There will be a focus on upskilling Youth Workers in fun and game-inspired, non-formal educational methods in these areas. The project will present innovative methods of utilising methodologies to help increase access to affordable and high-quality youth service in the digital age.

- Advertisement -

The target groups of the project are youth, youth workers and team leaders lacking knowledge or competence in Robotics, Coding and A.I., youth workers lacking experience with Robotics, professional experts.

The field of Coding, AI and Robotics is moving from a specialised area of engineering to a situation where it is fully integrated into everyday life in society. Many European countries do not, unfortunately, reflect this change in educational or youth facilities. A mismatch of skills is most common in professions has created an increasing demand for training at all levels. A demand that has been filled partially by the partner organisations through their work. the project is innovative as it takes a collective approach to develop a series of actions and outcomes that will create a model to fill this gap in the Youth sector.

“We are excited to be part of this programme and eagerly look forward to launching this project to our beneficiaries and young people alike.”

The charity will soon be announcing further information of this project including event details within the next few weeks.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP