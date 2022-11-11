Henshalls support Shrewsbury Christmas window competition

Christmas shoppers in Shrewsbury will get the chance to vote for their favourite window display this year as part of a festive initiative.

Jenny Osborne from Henshalls prepares for the Christmas window competition

And shop owners who take part in the project have the chance to win top prizes thanks to a local firm.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers have once again signed up to sponsor the Christmas Window Competition and will provide hampers for all the category winners.

The project has been organised by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID with a theme of “A Shrewsbury Christmas”, and it’s free to enter.

There are three categories: class one for smaller shops up to 18ft wide; class two for larger shops more than 18ft wide; and class three for charity shops.

This year there will also be a public vote and to be included, shop owners need to submit a picture of their festive window by 9am on November 30. This vote will close on December 4.

Jenny Osborne, for Henshalls, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID once again, and it’s set to be another spectacular year.

“Traders get the chance to be creative and put on incredible displays, while shoppers get to enjoy a festive treat as they prepare for the busiest time of the year.

“As a company, we’re always keen to support local initiatives and organisations that benefit the community we’re part of, and this is an excellent way of spreading some Christmas cheer.”

Kevin Lockwood, chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, said: “Last year’s competition was extremely popular and we’re hoping to encourage as many town centre traders as possible to get involved this year.”

Emma Molyneux of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We’d like to thank Henshalls for their ongoing support and traders can rest assured they will win some great prizes if they win their categories.

“Christmas is the perfect time for a window competition with so many more shoppers making the most of everything Shrewsbury has to offer and we’re looking forward to seeing what designs our traders come up with.”



To enter visit https://shrewsburybid.co.uk/christmas-window/

Chris Pritchard chats to Kevin Lockwood, Chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber about the competition on Shropshire Live’s new radio station.