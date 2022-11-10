Shropshire architect is a rising star!

Shropshire Architect Josh Foster has been awarded prestigious recognition in the world of architecture.

Josh Foster

The Royal Institute of Architects (RIBA) has named him as a Rising Star of 2022, a competition which highlights the next generation of talent who have excelled in the field and are prospects for the future.



Judge Hiba Abolaydi described Foster as representing “the perfect example of a modern Renaissance architect through his various activities and he serves as a great blueprint for practice”.



The award comes less than 12 months after Foster set up his own architecture practice Foster Architecture & Design based in Albrighton, Shropshire specialising in bespoke residential designs.



Foster had the following to say about his recent success: “I’m honoured to be recognized for such a high accolade so early in to my new venture, particularly to be one of the only representatives from the Midlands. It makes a big difference in helping the business continue to grow and succeed. I hope this can be just the start for the business as it goes from strength to strength.”

Foster Architecture & Design is a company on the rise, with a heavy emphasis on bespoke one-off grand designs the practice has accrued over 85 projects this year alone and Foster hopes to see this continue to grow. Having worked locally in Tettenhall and Codsall for over 7 years Foster is starting to bear the fruits of his labour as his practice boasts properties of over £1million pound in value.

Foster is down to earth about his success though stating “For me I love every aspect of being an Architect, so whether it’s a single storey extension or a seven bedroom manor house they all receive the same enthusiasm and personal service from start to finish. I’m passionate about what I do and I think that has been key to the businesses early success.”