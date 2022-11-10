Former steel erector forges career as regional head of build at Vistry

A former apprentice steel erector has been appointed as regional head of build at Vistry Mercia.

Calum Madden, new regional head of build at Vistry Mercia, at his desk

Calum Madden, who started his career in the construction industry as a teenage apprentice 12 years ago, has been promoted to the post just four years after joining the company as a site manager.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Much Wenlock, Shropshire, was put in charge of building Bovis Homes properties at Marbury Meadows in Wrenbury in 2018.

Calum, who is now based at Vistry Mercia’s HQ in Stafford, said: “There were only about 20 houses left to build at Marbury Meadows so it was a relatively gentle easing into the job. But after I proved myself there, I was put in charge of Silver Acres in Kidderminster where I was site manager from start to finish.

“I was made area build manager in 2020 and was lucky enough to be offered the position as regional head of build, which I see as a natural progression and just reward for my dedication and commitment to the job. I joined the industry just weeks after leaving school as an apprentice steel erector but I always had big plans for the future.

“I may have hung up my boots as captain of Bridgnorth Rugby FC’s first team a couple of years ago to concentrate on work, but I still see myself as a leader off the pitch. I have a lot of people looking to me for decisions and you have to be able to recognise when to talk and when to listen.”

Vistry Group incorporates Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships. Calum now finds himself in charge of team of up to 80 staff who run the nine sites where Vistry Mercia is building new properties across Cheshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Nottinghamshire.

Calum said: “There is lot going on here at Vistry Mercia and I have to oversee all nine developments to ensure that all the site staff and trades people have the working environment, tools and materials they need to hit their build targets. As has been the case across the industry recently, we have encountered issues with materials so have had to find alternative suppliers to make sure we can stay on track and, most importantly, deliver the new homes on time to our customers.

“Vistry is a great company to work for because you get all the support and encouragement you need to succeed. With that kind of backing, I intend to go as far as I can and, who knows, maybe one day I could get to be regional chairman.

“I want young people to look at me to know that they can make it to higher management positions without a degree. I didn’t go to university and I didn’t particularly enjoy school but I have found something that I have an absolute passion for and am succeeding and getting where I want to be. I would encourage young people to be brave and be bold and perhaps consider a career in construction.”

Joanne Morrison, managing director of Vistry Mercia, said: “We are delighted to have someone of the calibre of Calum on board as an integral member of our build team at Vistry Mercia.

“Calum has met the challenges we have set him, with a combination of hard work, determination and brilliant management and inter-personal skills. He has repeatedly shown that he is a great leader and we look forward to seeing where he can take our team.

“We pride ourselves as a progressive company and I think our collective ambition is matched by Calum’s drive and desire to achieve. I have absolutely no doubt that he has a very bright future at Vistry.”