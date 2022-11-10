Careers event to be held in Telford this month

Students and families from a Telford school will get the chance to learn more about potential careers opportunities this month at one of the biggest careers events of the year.

Telford College will be among the organisations exhibiting

The Live Careers Fair will take place in the sports hall at Hadley Learning Community on November 17, from 3pm to 6pm.

Around 60 organisations will be represented including employers, training providers, apprenticeships, sixth forms, colleges and universities, and it’s the first time an in-person event has taken place since 2019 due to Covid restrictions.

Catherine Lawson-Broadhead, head of business and careers lead at HLC, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to host this year’s careers fair on site rather than holding an online event – even though they were very successful for the last two years.

“We’re extremely grateful to the organisations who are supporting our careers fair and it’s a great opportunity for students and their families to ask direct questions and explore the potential pathways they could follow.”

The event is open to Year 9 pupils with the specific aim of helping them make vital Options decisions on what subjects they would like to study, and to Year 10 and Year 11 pupils to help plan their route into further education or employment.

Catherine said: “We are delighted to see such a varied range of providers signed up to the careers fair and it’s a perfect chance to show our students a wide-ranging and diverse snapshot of the world of work and study.

“Our event is designed to help start meaningful conversations around future plans, whether that be about further education, apprenticeships or full employment, and it will give students an opportunity to meet external providers they may not have encountered otherwise.”

Organisations taking part on the day include: AFC Telford United; Telford College; Crossbar Coaching; the Army, Navy and RAF; Department of Work and Pensions (Job Centre Plus); Dyke Yaxley chartered accountants; McPhillips, Nova Training; PAM Saint Gobain; Newport Girls’ High School sixth form; training provider ProVQ Ltd; SYST, Wrekin Housing Group; University of Wolverhampton; Newcastle and Staffordshire Colleges Group; and Dudley College.

“There’s a wonderful range of industries and organisations represented already, but we would also love to hear from businesses in the creative and NHS sectors who may be able to attend and share their experiences with our students and their families,” said Catherine.

Any business who may be able to support the careers fair should call 01952 387000 or email catherine.lawson-broadhead@lct.education.