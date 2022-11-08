Shropshire Home Care Provider Shortlisted for Multiple Awards

Home care provider Bluebird Care Shropshire has been shortlisted for multiple wins at The Great British Care Awards and Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards.

The Bluebird Care Shropshire office team

The Great British Care Awards take place throughout the UK to celebrate excellence across the care sector. Paying homage to individuals who have gone above and beyond within their field, they are highly prestigious within the industry.

Meanwhile, the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards celebrate the incredible achievements of female leaders across the sector and provide a platform to champion leadership, innovation and responsibility in women.

On this occasion, five individuals from the fantastic local team have been shortlisted for awards at the Great British Care Awards.

These categories are The Registered Manager Award, The Care Coordinator Award, The Care Assistant Award, The Care Team of the Year Award, and The Three R’s Award.

The Bluebird Care Shropshire team will also be represented at the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards, in the finals of The Home Care Businesswoman of the Year Award category.

Claire Flavell, who leads the team at Bluebird Care Shropshire has been shortlisted for the Registered Manager Award. Nominations praised Claire’s innovative management initiatives to effectively oversee a reliable and organised care service for over 250 customers in the local area. Judges were particularly impressed by Claire’s work to develop and lead award-winning training and development strategies, resulting in both high satisfaction rates and excellent standards among staff.

Impressively, Claire has also reached the finals of The Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards, in The Home Care Business Woman of the Year Award category.

Georgia McNally has reached the finals of the Care Coordinator Award. Georgia was praised for her flexible and person-centred approach to liaising with customers and carers. From overseeing rigorous care schedules to supporting customers during out-of-office hours, judges heard how Georgia’s work promotes consistency, transparency, and trust. Her tireless efforts to reassure worried customers and colleagues during challenging times were widely celebrated.

Mark Dawson has been shortlisted as a Care Assistant Award finalist. Judges were particularly impressed by Mark’s unerring dedication to his customers. This has resulted in countless acts of kindness, including mowing a customer’s lawn and escorting another to a football match, both of which Mark volunteered to do on his days off. Nominations noted that this selflessness extends beyond Mark’s customers to also improve the lives of his colleagues. Specifically, he was praised for his efforts to welcome new team members and support them in meeting Bluebird Care’s high professional and cultural standards.

Sammie Milton is a finalist in The Three R’s Award category, which recognises innovative approaches to Recruitment, Retention and Recognition. Nominees celebrated Sammie’s people-centric strategies to attract and retain the best talent in the area. These include morale-boosting initiatives such as treating Care Assistants to spontaneous gifts in recognition of their hard work and introducing an internal points scheme to celebrate colleagues’ outstanding work on a weekly basis.

Given the high calibre of these individual finalists, it is unsurprising that the broader team at Bluebird Care Shropshire has also been shortlisted for the Care Team of the Year Award. The team made an impression through their efficient and collaborative approach to delivering excellent care. Employees are encouraged to constantly develop their expertise through access to NVQ qualifications and an E-learning facility, whilst the senior management team operate a proactive attitude towards problem-solving.

The fantastic finalists will learn whether they have been victorious at the West Midlands regional awards at the International Conference Centre in Birmingham on the 5th of November. If successful, they will be shortlisted in the national Great British Care Awards against other regional award winners from across the country. Likewise, the winners of the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards will be chosen by independent judges headed up by Dr Cecilia Anim CBE, former president of the Royal College of Nursing. The awards will be announced on the 30th November at a black-tie gala at The Hilton Bankside Hotel in London, and presented by Steve Walls and a surprise celebrity guest.

Ian Barnes at Bluebird Care Shropshire, said:

“I am thrilled that Bluebird Care Shropshire is so extensively represented at these prestigious industry awards. To reach the finals at both the Great British Care Awards and Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards is testament to the exceptional dedication and skill of our team, and I am incredibly proud to call these individuals my colleagues. Regardless of the results on the 5th and 30th of November, I cannot wait to watch our team continue to grow and excel in caring for our local community.”