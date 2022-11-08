Shropshire agency signs business editor to its team

Shropshire PR and creative agency ROUS+ has signed up a high-profile new team member as the business continues to grow.

Nathan Rous of ROUS+ with former Shropshire Star Business Editor James Pugh

James Pugh, who was previously Business and Farming Editor at the Shropshire Star, has joined as Senior Account Manager and will work across the business’s entire portfolio, which included business in Shropshire, across the UK and overseas.

“I am delighted to join ROUS+ and can’t wait to get started for such a well-respected company,” said Shropshire born and bred James.

“After 15 years with the Midland News Association, I believe the move will help me to learn new skills and take my career to the next level.

“My new role will see me continuing to work with the business and farming communities in Shropshire, as well as working with companies across the ROUS+ portfolio, and I can’t wait to meet new clients and generate loads of great content.”

Rous+ has a wide portfolio of clients across key industries, and has worked with everyone from JCB and Cadent through to Charles Tyrwhitt and the RHS.

Founder and managing director Nathan Rous expressed his delight at the firm’s latest appointment as well as the continued growth of the business.

“It’s been a hugely successful 2022 so far,” he explained. “Not only have we secured new clients, but we’ve also been busier than ever with projects within our existing portfolio.

“As a result, we have been continually on the lookout for new talent to join us, and we are thrilled to welcome such an experienced journalist as James into our organisation. Indeed, we believe it’s a real coup!

“We are always looking at ways to enhance the service we provide and James will be spearheading an innovative new content package which means businesses of all sizes can make the most of our skills to drive awareness and raise their profile.”