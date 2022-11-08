Halls expanding planning and development team due to high demand

The planning and development department at Shrewsbury-based Halls is expanding due to demand for its professional services for residential, commercial, agricultural and leisure developments.

Halls director Shaun Jones (centre) with senior planning consultant Paul Watson (left) and architectural technician Dave Haughton

Halls manages the complete process, starting with identifying and promoting potential development land, advising of options and then preparing plans and submitting planning applications. Should a client wish, the company can manage the sale of letting of land or commercial or residential property.

The department handles numerous planning applications across the Midlands and Mid Wales. It is also managing option and promotion agreements for residential and commercial development sites of up to 200 acres across the West Midlands and working with landowners across England and Wales.

These agreements allow large development companies to use their expertise and finance to engage in long-term promotion of land through the Local Development Plan process, taking between two and 15 years.

Halls, which has nine offices covering Shropshire, Worcestershire, Mid Wales, the West Midlands and neighbouring counties, has responded to the increased demand for professional service by promoting Paul Watson to senior planning consultant based at headquarters in Shrewsbury.

The multi-disciplined company is also recruiting an assistant planner and expects to grow the planning department further over the coming months and years.

Director Shaun Jones specialises in planning and development, particularly residential, commercial and leisure projects as well as development land sales and applications for poultry units, farm buildings and farmhouse conversions.

“As our geographical footprint has grown, we have secured a lot more planning and development work, not just from within our core area but also from clients across England and Wales who are seeking our professional services,” said Shaun.

“Planning applications have become much more complex in recent years, and we are able to call upon vast professional knowledge and experience from within our company.

“The staycationing boom has created greater demand for leisure type developments in rural areas and we expect residential and commercial development work to continue increasing in the coming years.”

Congratulating his colleague on his promotion, he said: “Paul is a great asset and has all the attributes needed to bring success to clients and Halls alike.He has good business acumen and commercial knowledge, is articulate and popular with clients and shows great attention to detail.”

Originally from Llanbadarn Fynydd, near Llandrindod Wells, Paul now lives in Shrewsbury. He is a graduate of Aberystwyth University and achieved a Masters Degree in Spatial Planning and Economic Development from Sweden.

He worked in the town planning and business development departments at Cherwell District Council before moving back to Mid Wales to focus on product management for Control Techniques in Newtown for more than four years.

“We have the skillset and experience at Halls, as a long established and respected company, to help clients to add value to their property assets,” said Paul, who joined Halls in June.

“We support clients with their planning applications and, as the resulting developments influence the landscape in which we live, they trust us to get things right. “I am committed to helping the company to develop and grow by supporting existing and new clients.”