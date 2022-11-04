Whitchurch businesses once again team up to support local foodbank

Spurred on from last year’s fundraiser, four businesses in Whitchurch have teamed up once again to help raise funds for their local foodbank.

Lucy Young of Homefolk, Vikki Beazley of Lukes Wine Bar, Stella Ashbrook of Moo and Boom, Marie Burness of Homefolk and Maria MacNae of Refill Your Boots

Last year Refill Your Boots, Homefolk and Moo and Boom successfully raised £615 for the Trussell Trust Foodbank in Whitchurch running a ‘Win A Hamper’ raffle. The Trussell Trust support a nationwide network of food banks by providing emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

This year, the above businesses are joined by Vikki Beazley owner of Lukes Café Wine Bar and together they have announced a raffle prize of £120 worth of vouchers – £30 to spend with each of the retailers.

Vikki says “When the others told me about the raffle, I jumped at the chance to join in and help in any way I can. With the combined £120 worth of vouchers, it’s a desirable prize and we hope more people will be interested in supporting the cause’’.

“Life is hard, especially this time of year and we wanted to be able to raise money for those who need assistance the most and in return offer a little joy with the prizes they could win too.”

The Trussell Trust recently revealed that food banks in its network provided 50% more parcels to people across the UK in recent months, compared to before the pandemic. The need is increasing, and right now a parcel is provided to someone facing hardship every 13 seconds. Worryingly, 38% of people said they’d gone a whole day with no food at all or just one meal, in the last month, because they couldn’t afford to buy enough food.

Lucy Young, co-owner of Homefolk on High Street says “We’re so pleased to be working together again this year, along with the addition of Vikki Beasley from Luke’s Wine Bar, to help raise funds for the Whitchurch Foodbank”.

“With the soaring costs of living, the demand for emergency food parcels has increased by 46% compared to the same period last year. If we can work together to help fill that gap just a little bit by providing the local Foodbank with much needed funds to purchase essential food items, we’ll be delighted and extremely grateful to our customers.

Whitchurch is very community spirited and it’s great to see what we can achieve when working together. Last year we raised over £600 for Whitchurch Foodbank, and we hope that this year can be equally successful, and together we can give something back to our community.

Maddie Ashbrook, owner of Moo and Boom on Green End added “We’re delighted again this year to work with like minded businesses I town to raise much needed funds for our foodbank, together we are stronger and can offer a variety of shopping choices to the winner”.

Raffle tickets cost a £1 and can be purchased from either Refill Your Boots, Moo and Boom, Homefolk or Luke’s Cafe Wine Bar. The winner will receive 4 x £30 vouchers to spend in the retailers and the winner will be announced at the Christmas Lights switch on outside the Civic Centre on the 26th November.