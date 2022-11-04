Shrewsbury College plumbing apprentice competes to be crowned top UK plumber

Eight plumbing apprentices are battling it out for the chance to be crowned the best in the UK – and one attends Shrewsbury College.

An apprentice in action at Shrewsbury College

The UK National SkillPLUMB 2022 Final, which is taking place between 16-18 November, is a competition promoting standards and skills across the plumbing industry, developing competence into excellence.

Finalists have been selected from across the UK and include Charlie Oliver from Shrewsbury College.

BPEC organises the competition on behalf of WorldSkills UK and it is being supported by WaterSafe, the national register of qualified, approved plumbers, supported by all UK water companies and the drinking water regulators.

All SkillPLUMB candidates had to complete a practical task at their local college or training centre before reaching the regional heats. Record numbers of competitors took part in the seven regional heats. The top highest scoring competitors were then invited to take part at the UK final being held over three days at Middlesbrough College.

Finalists will be tested on a complex installation task and judged against a strict marking criteria. Those that perform well could then be invited to compete against other young plumbers across the globe at the WorldSkills 2024 event in France.

Julie Spinks, Director of WaterSafe, said: “This annual competition sees talented young plumbers test their expertise in a series of practical tasks. They’ve already had to get through challenging live heats, so all credit to them for reaching the final.

“I hope they will become members of WaterSafe in the future as we only want the best! Membership shows that they are trained to meet the strict regulations for installing pipes and fittings which supply drinking water and are trusted by their local water company. We wish all the finalists luck,” Julie added.

Neil Collishaw, CEO at BPEC, said: “The SkillPLUMB 2022 competition has seen some amazing competitors and exciting heats. It brings invaluable benefits to students, colleges and employers. Competitors can gain recognition for their exceptional skills, injecting dynamism and excitement into training, and employers can enhance their business reputation and improve the skills of their workforce.”