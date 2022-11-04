11.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 4, 2022
Now Playing:

Morris Care’s Love2Care winners revealed

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Six outstanding employees from Morris Care’s nursing homes across Shropshire and Cheshire were recognised at an awards ceremony on Wednesday at the company’s Welsh Bridge head office in Shrewsbury.

The Love2Care Award Winners with their General Managers, Morris Care CEO, Lucy Holl, Chairman Robin Morris and Director Chris Morris
The Love2Care Award Winners with their General Managers, Morris Care CEO, Lucy Holl, Chairman Robin Morris and Director Chris Morris

The winners had their hard work and contribution celebrated at the Nursing Home provider’s first annual awards ceremony, the Love2Care Awards.

Over the last year, 160 members of staff were nominated by their peers for a Love2Care award. After a challenging selection process, judges announced six outstanding winners who they felt truly embodied Morris Care’s values.

- Advertisement -

At the lunchtime event, the winners were presented with engraved awards, flowers and £500 by Robin and Chris Morris. The winners were:

Working Together Award – Diane Butler, Radbrook Nursing Home

Ownership Award – Marivel Nicholas, Stretton Hall Nursing Home

Excellence Award – James Hamill, Oldbury Grange Nursing Home

Innovation Award – Vicky Barnes, Morris Care Centre Nursing Home

Chief Executive’s Award – Fatima Paz, Corbrook Park Nursing Home

Chairman’s Award – Julie Newton, Isle Court Nursing Home

Morris Care’s Chief Executive Lucy Holl said: “Today was a true celebration of our six winners who have really shone this year. More than 25% of our 600 strong team received nominations and it was very humbling to read them.

“I would, however, like to take this occasion to also extend a genuine thank you to every member of our staff for their outstanding contribution. Each of you makes a difference to the lives of those who live with us in our homes.”

Morris Care is part of a fifth generation, family business and has six nursing homes.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP