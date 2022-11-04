Morris Care’s Love2Care winners revealed

Six outstanding employees from Morris Care’s nursing homes across Shropshire and Cheshire were recognised at an awards ceremony on Wednesday at the company’s Welsh Bridge head office in Shrewsbury.

The Love2Care Award Winners with their General Managers, Morris Care CEO, Lucy Holl, Chairman Robin Morris and Director Chris Morris

The winners had their hard work and contribution celebrated at the Nursing Home provider’s first annual awards ceremony, the Love2Care Awards.

Over the last year, 160 members of staff were nominated by their peers for a Love2Care award. After a challenging selection process, judges announced six outstanding winners who they felt truly embodied Morris Care’s values.

At the lunchtime event, the winners were presented with engraved awards, flowers and £500 by Robin and Chris Morris. The winners were:

Working Together Award – Diane Butler, Radbrook Nursing Home

Ownership Award – Marivel Nicholas, Stretton Hall Nursing Home

Excellence Award – James Hamill, Oldbury Grange Nursing Home

Innovation Award – Vicky Barnes, Morris Care Centre Nursing Home

Chief Executive’s Award – Fatima Paz, Corbrook Park Nursing Home

Chairman’s Award – Julie Newton, Isle Court Nursing Home

Morris Care’s Chief Executive Lucy Holl said: “Today was a true celebration of our six winners who have really shone this year. More than 25% of our 600 strong team received nominations and it was very humbling to read them.

“I would, however, like to take this occasion to also extend a genuine thank you to every member of our staff for their outstanding contribution. Each of you makes a difference to the lives of those who live with us in our homes.”

Morris Care is part of a fifth generation, family business and has six nursing homes.