New patron for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

A Shrewsbury-based IT and telecoms company has signed up to become the latest patron of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber director Rachel Owen, second left, with Start Tech team members Paul Cook, Ian Groves, and Sophie Gee

Start Tech provides managed IT support and business telephone systems to companies throughout the Midlands and beyond, and the company has over 22 years of industry experience.

Now the company has joined the select group of businesses who support the Chamber through its pro-active and dynamic patronage scheme.

Sales and marketing manager Paul Cook said: “Our aim is to deliver the best-in-class support to our clients, and by joining the patrons initiative we believe we are joining the best-in-class business group in the county.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Chamber and our fellow patrons, as well as networking with the hundreds of members from all over Shropshire.”

Start Tech was originally founded in Bridgnorth in 2000 with a focus on IT support and software development.

Now based at Sweetlake Business Village on Longden Road, the team supplies managed IT services and telephone systems to businesses with workforces of between five and 300 staff.

Start Tech employs 13 staff who hold a wide range of IT qualifications, and the business is committed to encouraging the team to continue to develop their skills. The company is also Cyber Essentials Plus certified.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme exists to give a select group of dynamic businesses in the county various opportunities to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the Shropshire business community.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of member engagement, said: “Being a patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the Chamber, and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, and trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Start Tech to programme and would like to thank them for their ongoing support for the Chamber and for the wider Shropshire business community.”