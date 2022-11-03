Lanyon Bowdler appointed to NFU legal panel for fourth time

A Shropshire law firm has confirmed its status as a leading agricultural specialist by being appointed to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) legal panel for the fourth time in succession.

Managing partner, Brian Evans

Lanyon Bowdler has been a member of the NFU panel since 2008 and will now continue to provide specialist advice to members in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Herefordshire for the next three years.

The NFU panel focuses on the quality of legal services, fee structures and commitment to the NFU as well as its members. It also takes into account feedback from NFU members and staff.

- Advertisement -

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the agricultural team was looking forward to continuing to help NFU members with their legal issues.

He said: “Our agricultural clients are hugely important to us, so we are delighted to have retained our position on the NFU legal panel following a comprehensive review.

“Agriculture has long formed the backbone of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Staffordshire and we are proud to assist hard-working farmers and rural businesses with the best advice and support available.

“Lanyon Bowdler is passionately committed to the agricultural sector and has a large team of talented experts who have a wealth of experience in providing specialist advice which enables our farmers to run a successful business.”

The legal panel offers a discount to NFU members on hourly rates as well as providing fixed fee and other packages for its services. It also provides the best legal minds in non-farming areas such as probate, tax, diversification, family law and conveyancing.

Robert Newbery, NFU West Midlands regional director, said Lanyon Bowdler had been reappointed as the firm offers a sound and professional service to farmer and grower members.

He said: “Lanyon Bowdler has strength and depth of expertise in both farming and non- agricultural issues and it’s excellent that they are on hand to offer such a service. NFU members also get an attractive discount if they use a panel firm.

“Farmer and grower members who speak with NFU CallFirst for legal advice and are referred to their local Lanyon Bowdler office can feel reassured that their case will be in safe hands. I’d like to congratulate them on their reappointment.”

His words were echoed by South Shropshire livestock farmer Nick Hamer, from Ludlow, who has a pivotal officeholder role within the NFU as chairman of the union’s legal board.

The third-generation tenant farmer said: “I am pleased to see Lanyon Bowdler continue in their role as NFU legal panel firm for Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire and would urge members to make use of the excellent service they offer.

“We are all facing spiralling on-farm costs and other challenges so it’s essential we have the right firms in place on our legal panel, with strong agricultural and rural teams, to provide necessary and much needed support.”