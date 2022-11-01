HGV employment event is a huge success

10.2 C
Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford College event showcasing career opportunities in the road haulage industry has been declared a great success.

Visitors to the HGV event at Telford College
Visitors to the HGV event at Telford College

Haulage companies from across the region brought demonstration vehicles onto the campus, and more than 100 people dropped in to take a look at them – and find out about the college’s programme of short courses for HGV training.

The event coincided with National Lorry Week, the Road Haulage Association’s annual campaign to raise awareness of career opportunities in the industry.

Simon Priest, the RHA’s area manager, said: “National Lorry Week is an event we created to celebrate the industry and all the things it does for the country. Around 98% of all products are transported via truck.

“We teamed up with Telford College to introduce people into the industry due to the shortage of drivers. Hopefully we’ll be able to reduce the shortage and make sure that we give people the potential to have a great career with great salary prospects.”

Telford College worked with the local job centre teams to promote the event, which drew people from across the West Midlands.

Among the haulage companies and training organisations which attended were Hawkins Transport, AR Richards from Stoke Heath, Longmynd Travel, Little Pot Transport, DPD, Dulson and GTG.

John Renshaw, employability business programme manager at Telford College, said: “This unique and free networking event was open to both employers and individuals.

“The RHA delivered a presentation about the variety of jobs available in the logistics sector, and for the college it was a chance to promote our Sector-based Work Academy courses for HGB and FLT licences.”

The courses range from one week to three weeks and are fully funded for those who are aged 19 plus, unemployed, or on an annual salary of less than £18,525.

For the HGV course you must also have a UK driving licence with no more than six points. For more information, call the employability team on 01952 642554 or email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Business

