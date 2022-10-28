Specialist business growth support programme extended for Telford and Wrekin businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council’s business support and inward investment team, Enterprise Telford, has extended the specialist 121 business growth support programme which provides fully-funded expertise and advice sessions for businesses in the borough.

Keli King at The Little Green Pantry, Wellington has benefited from fully-funded business support

Funding from the government’s Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) via the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for the Growth Hub has been matched by Telford & Wrekin Council.

It aims to provide support for up to 40 businesses with financial planning, digital marketing, e-commerce, as well as support with accessing new markets and launching products and services.

- Advertisement -

Businesses must meet a series of eligibility criteria to qualify for four hours of fully-funded time with a business expert in the area of the business they need help with.

They need to have been trading for a minimum of six months and must also be able to demonstrate increased sales, turnover and/or productivity as a result of the support they’ve received.

Due to the limited funding available, the Enterprise Telford team are prioritising businesses that have not received support via this programme before.

Stephanie Biggs, owner of Waggy Washes Dog Grooming in Telford received advice on how to maximise profit from services and identify where costs could be saved.

Stephanie said: “I used to put all the hours I could into working in my business rather than stepping back to look at what was generating profit.

“The 121 business growth support programme taught me to weigh up which services brought in more profit and focus on those rather than working more hours for less income.

“It also helped me to keep track of my footfall and outgoings, see which areas were costing me the most and identify where I could save money.”

Keli King, owner of The Little Green Pantry in Wellington, also received fully-funded support with business planning which supported her with the move into her Wellington shop.

Keli said: “Having the support of an expert business consultant when making a risky move from a market stall to a high street shop was invaluable for me.

“My consultant gave me tailored advice and reassurance during a stressful time and also signposted me to a government backed recruitment scheme which eventually enabled me to employ my first member of staff.

“Without this I wouldn’t have been able to grow my business in the way that I have and it has also helped me and my new employee to develop personally.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“During these challenging times we want to support businesses more than ever and help them to grow and prosper as much as we can.

“This fully-funded support package will enable businesses to receive expert advice and support, which can help them increase their productivity and enhance their business offering.

“Adopting a fresh approach and taking on board new ideas can also potentially help businesses save valuable time, resources and costs.”

If you are business which is interested, please email the Enterprise Telford team who will guide you through the application process: enterprisetelford@telford.gov.uk