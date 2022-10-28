Matrix Capital makes elite list

Chartered financial planners at a Shropshire firm have been officially recognised alongside their professional peers as one of the Top 100 advisers in the UK.

Robin Melley, Matrix Founder and Managing Director

Matrix Capital Limited, based near Bridgnorth, has been named by the New Model Adviser publication as one of the best in the country, continuing a now well-established tradition.

Founder and Managing Director Robin Melley said: “We have been listed in the Top 100 for over a decade now, and it’s gratifying to see that we are maintaining and exceeding the standards we set for ourselves.

“To be recognised among the very best in our profession for such a long and continuous period of time is a real testimony to the efforts we all put in to make sure our clients receive effective and pragmatic financial advice.

“It’s yet more evidence to show that clients can have complete peace of mind that they are working with a company that really is a safe pair of hands that has their best interests at the core of our services.”

New Model Adviser lists the Top 100 Financial Planning Firms in the UK annually, to recognise firms that have established a successful approach and positive culture within their business. They select firms that have demonstrated a clear strategy for growing their business, contributing to the personal finance sector by sharing best practices, as well as a commitment to educating clients.

Matrix Capital Limited has established itself on the national stage with a series of high-profile award wins and recognitions, including the Financial Adviser Team of the Year Award at the STEP Private Client Awards.

“We are continuously developing our skills and services to meet the needs of our clients, particularly those who are elderly or vulnerable, and achieving success among our peers is a real honour for our entire team,” said Robin.

Robin is a full member of The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a full member of The Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA). He is also the only chartered financial planner in the UK to have been twice awarded the Chartered Financial Planner of the Year Award by the Personal Finance Society.

Assessors for the New Model Adviser publication said: “By pursuing high-level accreditations, hiring well-qualified staff, and training entrants to the profession, our Top 100 firms ensure they are building a cohesive and skilled team, which will attract a new generation of talented financial planners.

“Above all else, our Top 100 is about showcasing what some of the best firms in the profession are doing and what they could do to push on further. Whether it is adopting tech, achieving higher qualification standards, or improving diversity, it will be exciting to see the positive changes they will make over the coming year.”