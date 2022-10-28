Housing association Connexus appoints new chair of the board

Shropshire and Herefordshire-based housing provider Connexus has welcomed Michele Ibbs as its new chair of the board.

Michele Ibbs

Michele brings significant experience to the social housing provider having spent time in the public and private sectors including roles in food and drink, higher education, financial services, and the NHS.

- Advertisement -

Michele replaces John Barker, who served as chair for three years and whose contribution helped Connexus achieve the highest ratings of governance and viability from the Regulator of Social Housing.

As chair, Michele will be responsible for the leadership of the board and committees as well as working with senior executive and management teams to determine the organisation’s corporate priorities.

On joining the organisation Michele said: “I’m really pleased to become the new chair at Connexus and am looking forward to working with the executive team and the board to lead our strategy for the future.

“We have some real challenges to overcome with skyrocketing living costs and the aftershocks of the pandemic still being felt in our communities, but we are committed to supporting customers through these tough times. Businesses like Connexus can add so much value by supporting people through a much wider social mission, and I’m keen for us to build on this moving forward.

“Delivering more affordable homes each year will remain hugely important and something I personally believe helps form the cornerstone of sustainable communities. This is especially true in rural counties like Shropshire and Herefordshire where people can be priced out of their local area. “

Richard Woolley, chief executive at Connexus commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Michele as our new chair. Over the next few years, there is a real opportunity for Connexus to develop as a customer-focused organisation and as a force for social good. Michele is the ideal person to lead us on this journey and will give us the benefit of her experience and expertise.

“I’d like to thank outgoing chair John Barker for his dedication and commitment to the role, and for helping the organisation navigate the challenges of the past few years.”