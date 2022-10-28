15.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 28, 2022
Now Playing:

Hammond is a cereal entrepreneur

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire man has become a cereal entrepreneur – creating a new sustainable breakfast food.

Hammond Brown
Hammond Brown

Hammond Brown, of Telford, has been mixing his own muesli for years after failing to find one he liked in the shops.

He has now launched his own brand after completing a start up course with business consultants Good2Great of Bridgnorth.

- Advertisement -

“I was dissatisfied with the quality of the mainstream muesli available in supermarkets and I enjoyed making my own so much that I decided to produce it so that other people could enjoy its healthy benefits,” said Hammond, who has had previous careers and a vet and genealogist.

He has ensured that Hammonds Foods is as sustainable as possible by using local ingredients and plastic free, recyclable and compostable packaging.

“We also recycle the wooden pallets on which our ingredients are delivered by giving them to Hedgerow Honey who use them to sit their beehives on, making them easier to move and enabling the bees to pollinate a greater area,” Hammond added.

Every 650g box of Hammonds muesli also comes with a free packet of wildflower seeds which can be sown to support bees and other pollinators such as butterflies and hover flies.

Hammond thanked Good2Great for giving him the confidence to start his new enterprise.

“The Good2Great Start up programme gave me the tools to confidently launch Hammonds Foods. The support and encouragement that I received from the team, as well as other entrepreneurs, was indispensable,” he commented.

The Good2Great Business Programme is funded by Shropshire Council and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP