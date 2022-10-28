Aico pledge further support to The Movement Centre

Oswestry-based Aico has further pledged to support local specialist treatment charity, The Movement Centre.

Archie in his new standing frame with The Movement Centre staff Lynne Ford and Sarah Bew

The Movement Centre helps children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome or other diagnosis to achieve new skills through increased strength and control of their movement. They do this through the use of Targeted Training, a specialist therapy that is currently only provided by The Movement Centre, within the UK.

The charity has launched a fully funded treatment programme for the first time. This means families with children attending The Movement Centre in Oswestry will no longer have to find the partial funding of £2,000 necessary to fund the unique and life-changing therapy – thanks to the ongoing efforts of fundraisers, sponsors and supporters of the charity, such as Aico.

Aico has a longstanding relationship with The Movement Centre, showing continued support through fundraising activities and donations, organised as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Aico in the Community.

In a campaign of support for the Movement Centre this year, Aico have not only donated towards the new programme but also signed up over 50 colleagues to take on the Snowdon Sunrise Trek Challenge in 2023. The challenge will see the Aico team ascend 3,199 feet through the night on the largest mountain in Wales, all to raise further funds for this vital local cause.

David Vicary, The Movement Centre’s Chair of Trustees is delighted with the new programme, adding “Thanks to the commitment of existing fundraisers and supporters like Aico, we are delighted to be able to make the therapy for every child fully funded for the first time in the history of the charity. It is a special moment for the trustees and a stage we have always wanted to reach. It’s also a pivotal moment for families as not having to pay a penny for the treatment means a huge financial burden has been lifted for them.

“Countless people support the charity every year and without their fundraising efforts and donations we simply would not be able to continue, so our message is please carry on arranging fundraising events and making those donations and, if you are a business, please consider making us your charity of the year in 2023 – we need your help now more than ever!”

Aico’s Community Liaison, Jane Pritchard commented “We have built a strong relationship with The Movement Centre over the past 4 years and we are delighted to be able to give ongoing support to such a worthwhile charity. Each year we look at new fundraising ideas and challenges that our colleagues can take part in. Me and many of my colleagues at Aico are really looking forward to the Snowdon Hike next year, our aim will be to raise as much money as possible to help enable them to continue the great work they do in supporting children.”