Shropshire Business Live TV broadcasts October show today

Shropshire Business Live TV broadcasts its October episode live today as part of its third series.

SBLTV presenters Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard

Editorially driven by the award-winning teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, and produced by the events team at Yarrington the show serves up an award-winning entertaining and informative mix of news, views, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

Guests this month include:

– Spencer Taylor chats about the Dalus address-finding app



– There are highlights from one of the recent business growth roadshows hosted by Aico and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

– Nick Jones from Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management tells us about the ‘Build & Trek Challenge’ in Nepal which he is about to take part in



– Carl chats to Tullis Matson of Nature’s Safe

– Find out about the latest developments at Bishop’s Castle Business Park



– Laura Butler calls into the studio to chat about wellbeing in the workplace

Watch

Watch the show broadcast at 12.30pm on Thursday 27 October at sbltv.co.uk.

If you’ve missed any of our previous SBLTV episodes, the entire box set of Series 1 and Series 2 is available right here.

Get Involved

If you’d like to host a future edition of SBLTV from your premises or find out how you could become a guest on the show’s third series email info@sbltv.co.uk