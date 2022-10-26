Specialist lawyer from mfg Solicitors receives wide praise in Legal 500

A legal expert from law firm mfg Solicitors has been rated as top ranked lawyer in the 2022 edition of the Legal 500.

Andrew Chandler and Robert Weston

Robert Weston, who leads the law firm’s Contentious Trusts and Probate department, has been named in the legal guide’s highest rated Hall of Fame list for his consistently excellent service and advice to clients in complex wills and inheritance cases.

The news comes as the whole department, which includes colleagues Suzanne Lee, Victoria Wall and Andrew Chandler, has also been highlighted again as coveted “Tier One” department – holding that position for the 10th year in a row.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Mr Chandler also moves up the individual rankings where he has been given Next Generation Partner status.

The positive news for the law firm, which has offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and in Birmingham, has also seen its Agriculture and Rural Affairs team being ranked again in Tier One after a successful year advising farmers, landowners and rural businesses.

Also singled out for praise this year is Sally Morris, partner and head of the firm’s Employment team, who was named as a “leading individual” for the first time. Partners Sam Pedley and Clare Regan were also highlighted.

From a departmental perspective, other teams rated highly from the firm included its Family, Commercial Property and Commercial Litigation teams.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director at mfg Solicitors said: “It’s always a proud moment for any of our lawyers or departments to be ranked in the Legal 500, but this really is a special year.

“Robert has been at the top of his specialism for well over a decade and enjoys a formidable reputation on a national scale. To be placed in the guide’s Hall of Fame is a wonderful milestone for him.

“To see so many of our teams and lawyers rated so highly again this year is wonderful, especially as our clients and their feedback plays a key role in those rankings.”

More than 250,000 people were interviewed across the world during the past 12 months to produce the latest Legal 500. Firms and lawyers are recommended on merit.