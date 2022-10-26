14.7 C
New faces strengthen the team at FBC Manby Bowdler

Fast-growing law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has appointed seven new legal experts in response to growing demand for its private client services.

Back: Adam Hawkes, Christopher Bate, Victoria Upton, Charlotte Todd. Front: Jessica Hubble, Neil Lloyd and Nazia Riaz
Managing director Neil Lloyd is spearheading the investment in new talent and says the firm is seeing a sustained rise in enquiries in 2022 for estate planning, probate and Court of Protection work.  

“In 2022, we have been the top ranked law firm for our private client services in the areas  in which we operate and these quality appointments allow us to continue to deliver the stellar service and excellent legal advice we’re known for.” 

Immediately strengthening FBC Manby Bowdler’s Shropshire private client team is Jonathan Edwards, joining from county firm Terry Jones Solicitors. Associate Jonathan specialises in estate administration, inheritance tax, wills, Lasting Power of Attorney, trusts and lifetime estate planning. 

The Telford team is also welcoming solicitor Adam Hawkes, who will be advising clients on all private client matters as well as specialising in contentious trusts and probate. 

Joining the firm in Wolverhampton are solicitors Jessica Hubble and Chris Bate, the latter a Court of Protection specialist.  

Three of the new faces – solicitors Victoria Upton, Nazia Riaz and Charlotte Todd – have joined the private client team in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Redditch office.  

Neil added: “I look forward to all of them developing and progressing their careers in the law in the supportive environment that FBC Manby Bowdler offers to all employees.” 

