Awards shortlisting for TG Builders’ Merchants

Staff at a Shropshire firm have their fingers firmly crossed after being shortlisted for three high-profile national awards.

Mark Evans, TG Builders’ Merchants general manager

Tudor Griffiths Builders’ Merchants – a division of the TG Group – has been named as a finalist in three categories at this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards.

Organised by Builders’ Merchants New magazine in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation, competition for the awards is always fierce and the TG team is looking forward to the awards ceremony on November 25, at the Park Plaza Hotel, in London.

- Advertisement -

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans said the recognition was a real honour for everyone involved.

“We’re just so overwhelmed to have been shortlisted in not just one, but incredibly in three categories, and we’re proud of our team who have worked so hard to deliver the very best customer experience at all times.”

The company is in the running for:

– Builders’ Merchant of the Year (six to 20 branches)

– Hard Landscaping Display of the Year – Dream Patios, Northwich

– Branch Manager of the Year – Phil Brown, Northwich

Mark said: “The judges have said that entries for the 2022 competition have led to some of the highest calibre finalists they had ever seen, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we can take the titles.

“We pride ourselves on the dedication and commitment of our team, and it’s great to see their efforts rewarded with such high-profile recognition on the national stage.”

It’s not the first time that TG Builders’ Merchants has been recognised in the annual Builders’ Merchants Awards – they have also previously taken the title for the Best Kitchen and Bathrooms showroom at their Oswestry branch.

Organisers said the 2022 Builders’ Merchants Awards will see trophies presented to the businesses and individuals who have “gone beyond the expected” – whether through personal development, new initiatives to create a better and more diverse company, or those who are striving to better their business in every area they can.