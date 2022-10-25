Morris Property plumbs in new tenant at Access442

Access442 in Telford has attracted another new tenant, with news that a national plumbers’ merchants have made the popular Morris Property development its home.

On left Russell Pengelly, Branch Manager and right Jack James, Assistant Manager of James Hargreaves Plumbers and central Liz Lowe, Morris Property

Established in 1923, James Hargreaves Plumbing Supplies have 69 branches across the UK and were attracted to the new site thanks to its high visibility and easy access to key road networks. The move is an expansion into the Telford market, as they grow their UK network.

The business has one of the largest and fastest moving product ranges in the industry. Their 5,020 sq ft new unit will house their extensive range of plumbing, boilers, underfloor heating and bathroom products.

Telford Branch Manager, Russell Pengelly said: “The location and size of our new unit is ideal and we are looking forward to working in Telford and creating new jobs here.

“We have a spectacular showroom to help attract the trade and their customers, as well as all the stock on site that plumbers, builders, developers and gas fitters could ever need. This, along with the professional, friendly and competitive customer service we offer, we are confident we can become the ‘go to merchant’ for the trade in Telford.”

Liz Lowe of Morris Property said: “James Hargreaves builds on the success of Access442 showing the diversity of tenant mix and how the units provide property solutions to a wide range of operators. We are looking forward to supporting the team in its future growth here.”

Letting agent Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon, who marketed the units on behalf of Morris Property, was instrumental in partnering James Hargreaves Plumbing Supplies with Morris Property and the Access442 development.

Access442 fronts the A442 Queensway and is adjacent to the established Hortonwood West Industrial Estate. It is already home to 19 regional and local trade counter occupiers.