15.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 24, 2022
Now Playing:

New PM Rishi Sunak needs to restore business confidence

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce says restoring confidence in the business community must be one of the top priorities for new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Reacting to news of his appointment as the third Conservative Party leader of the year, Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “We cannot afford to see any more chopping and changing of policies.

“The business community needs to see a viable, sustainable long-term plan which it can believe in.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “As the British Chambers of Commerce says, the political and economic uncertainty of the past few months has been hugely damaging to business confidence and must now come to an end.   

“The new Prime Minister must be a steady hand on the tiller to see the economy through the challenging conditions ahead. 

“This means setting out fully-costed plans to deal with the big issues facing businesses; soaring energy bills, labour shortages, spiralling inflation, and climbing interest rates.”

Mr Sheehan added: “We know from the results of our latest quarterly survey that there is a real nervousness in the Shropshire business community over inflation, energy costs, and interest rates.

“It is vital we see progress made in these areas so that businesses can plan for 2023, and have an idea what support to expect in the medium and long term.    

“Action is also needed to fix the extremely tight labour market. Shropshire companies which are trying to expand are unable to find suitable staff, and there is a danger that the economy will stagnate.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP