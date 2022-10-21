Law firm boosts team with two new hires in response to growing demand

The Contested Wills, Trusts and Estates team at Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners has strengthened its department with two new hires.

Rebecca Beaman and Jemma Lande

Solicitors Jemma Land and Rebecca Beaman join the team – which has been recognised as one of the UK’s best – and will focus primarily on matters related to trust and probate disputes following increasing demand from clients.

Jemma joins Aaron & Partners with more than 10 years’ experience in the industry. She’s an associate member of The Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS) having completed the specialist diploma. She has previously worked with law firms Lanyon Bowdler and PCB Solicitors, specialising in trust and probate dispute as well as broader commercial dispute resolution.

Rebecca links up with the firm after spending more than five years with Hatchers Solicitors. She brings a range of experience in trust and probate dispute work as well as general litigation and is now enrolled with ACTAPS to take on its three-year qualification.

Jemma said: “The quality of work and the quality of service is something that really attracted me to Aaron & Partners. The solicitors here are very highly regarded, and this is a brilliant opportunity for me to build on my experience so far, working with some of the best professionals in the country.”

“Having grown up in a farming family I also have first-hand knowledge of some of the issues that can affect those working in agriculture. Shropshire is a region where that’s especially relevant with significant farming interests, so I want to ensure I can use my experience to help those clients as well as others.”

Rebecca added: “I’m delighted to join Aaron & Partners. I’ve been aware of the firm for some time, and it felt like the right moment in my career to embark on a new challenge.

“I’ve always been particularly interested in trust and probate dispute work as I think it’s a fascinating area of law, and with this new role I’m looking forward to further specialising and supporting clients.”

Aaron & Partners is highly regarded for its work around contentious trust and probate matters. Earlier this year the 17-strong Wills, Trusts and Tax team earned a ‘Band One’ rank for the second consecutive year from Chambers and Partners, with partner James Wallace and Senior Associate Vlad Macdonald-Munteanu both listed in its coveted High Net Worth Guide.

James Wallace said: “Both Rebecca and Jemma are wonderful additions to our team, each bringing different experiences and perspective to the department that will really benefit our clients.

“We continue to see growing demand for services around trust and probate disputes, so it was important for us strategically to ensure we continue to meet that and deliver the same best-in-class service we’ve built our reputation on.

“We’re expecting that demand to continue increasing as more people seek professional support to manage complex probate issues around trusts and estate management.”