Lanyon Bowdler shortlisted for two national awards

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has been shortlisted in two categories at the upcoming national Personal Injury Awards.

Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team

The awards, now in their 15th year, recognise the excellence of law firms and individuals across the personal injury and medical negligence sectors, with 21 awards being presented on the night.

Lanyon Bowdler has been named as a finalist in the Clinical Negligence Team of the Year category and Beth Heath, a partner and head of Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, is a finalist in the Clinical Negligence Lawyer of the Year category. The awards ceremony takes place in Manchester on November 24.

Brian Evans, managing partner, at Lanyon Bowdler said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in two categories at the Personal Injury Awards – the country’s leading awards in the personal injury and clinical negligence sectors.

“It recognises our position as one of the top legal firms and is a particularly pleasing achievement because the judging process is always extremely thorough. Being shortlisted also demonstrates how our lawyers regularly go above and beyond supporting clients during extremely difficult periods of their lives.

“Our clinical negligence team, which has an enviable reputation within the industry, works tirelessly on behalf of our clients and fully deserves to be recognised on the national stage with this shortlisting.

“And it’s only right that Beth, the leader of the team and one of the finest lawyers in the country in her field, should also be recognised in this way.

“The award judges look for team collaboration and coordination leading to the best possible outcomes and wins for clients, and a heightened understanding of, and demonstrable commitment to, the needs of catastrophically injured clients and their families.

“Catastrophic injuries are life-changing; they include devastating brain injuries, amputations and spinal cord injuries. Achieving the maximum level of compensation is vital to ensure day-to-day needs are met both now and particularly in the future.”

The shortlisting for the team award was based on a video submission, which included a testimonial from a client and barrister.

Beth’s shortlisting was a result of a written submission which outlined the commitment she has to her clients and her passion to achieve successful outcomes.

The judges form an independent panel of experts chosen for their expertise, experience and positions within the field of personal injury.