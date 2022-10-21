Education company completes letting of new premises at Shrewsbury’s Vanguard Trade Park

An education company which helps young people with special educational needs has completed the letting of new premises at Shrewsbury’s Vanguard Trade Park.

Siobhan Williams and Jo Garner from Reach for Inclusion at the Reach Learning Centre

Reach for Inclusion Limited is using the property at Unit D at 38 Vanguard Way – which they have named the Reach Learning Centre – as a training centre.

Jo Garner, director of Reach for Inclusion, said: “We are happy with the building and it suits our needs really well.

“We now have three training rooms for our young people, kitchen facilities, office facilities and a reception area.

“We are now making local links with all the businesses around us, so this is an ideal location for us.”

The letting of the property was handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

TSR’s Toby Shaw added: “The premises, which occupy a prominent location at the popular Vanguard Trade Park, has been converted and adapted to provide well-appointed offices and training facilities.

“We were delighted to agree a letting with Reach for Inclusion before the property actually went on the market after it was identified as being perfect for their requirements.

“The company have moved into their new premises and we wish Jo Garner and her team every success at Vanguard Way.”

Reach for Inclusion support schools with all aspects of inclusion.

Jo Garner, Siobhan Williams and their team offer a range of bespoke services to ensure a person centred approach that enables academic, personal, social and emotional outcomes to be achieved.