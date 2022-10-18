Shropshire law firm continues dedication to training next generation

A Shropshire law firm’s dedication to training is paying dividends, with three former trainees qualifying as solicitors while a fresh intake begin their training journey.

Afsarah Haque-Hassan, Emily Mouland, Leanne Jones, Stephanie Merrill and Sarah Gallagher with Brian Evans (centre)

Partners at Lanyon Bowdler have congratulated Abi Croft, Emma Cousins and Laura Jones on their qualifications – all of whom are remaining with the firm to develop their legal careers.

Abi Croft has joined the commercial property team in Telford, Emma Cousins is a residential property solicitor in the firm’s Shrewsbury office, and Laura Jones has taken up a position with the family law team in Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, five new trainees have joined the firm to start their two-year training contracts which involve working in four “seats” in different areas of law, one of which must be a litigious seat.

The experience of working in different aspects of legal practice means the trainees can then decide which area of law they want to specialise in for their careers.

Sarah Gallagher has started her experience with the clinical negligence team in Shrewsbury; while Afsarah Haque-Hassan and Leanne Jones have started with the private client teams in Telford and Shrewsbury respectively.

Leanne has worked as a litigation paralegal at a personal injury and credit hire firm for the past three years before starting the training contract at Lanyon Bowdler.

She said: “I have already experienced a variety of tasks in my time with the private client department, including attending numerous client meetings and advising a client in respect of will and inheritance tax implications.

“My aspirations are to qualify as a solicitor within the next two years, and then hopefully have the opportunity to become a supervisor for future trainees.”

The other two trainees are already familiar with the surroundings at Lanyon Bowdler – Stephanie Merrill is a former medical legal assistant who has now taken up a training contract, starting with the clinical negligence team, and Emily Mouland was a clinical negligence paralegal prior to becoming a trainee solicitor. Her first seat is with the Court of Protection department in Shrewsbury.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “On behalf of the partners, I would like to say congratulations to our former trainees, Abi Croft, Emma Cousins and Laura Jones, who have all now qualified as solicitors.

“It’s wonderful to see them all staying with Lanyon Bowdler on qualification, and we look forward to seeing their careers develop and blossom in their new roles with the firm.

“We also extend a very warm welcome to our new trainees who join the six trainees who are now into the second year of their training contracts, meaning we have a total of 11 candidates currently working their way towards qualification.

“Lanyon Bowdler has long been a firm which invests time and support into its trainees, and I am delighted to maintain that commitment to the next generation of lawyers.”