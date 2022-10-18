6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rising star gets a well-deserved promotion at Tudor Griffiths Group

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A rising star at a family-owned Shropshire firm has been promoted to join the management team.

James Bright
James Bright

James Bright was previously a waste operator at Tudor Griffiths Group who has been with the company for four years. And now, thanks to his dedication and commitment, he has been named as Waste and Recycling Manager.

“I’m so incredibly proud to have been given this opportunity and I’m thoroughly enjoying the new responsibilities I’m taking on. It’s a privilege to be trusted with this important role and I know that with the support of my hard-working team we can continue to go from strength-to-strength,” he said.

James is based at the company’s head office at Wood Lane, in Ellesmere, and he will have wide-ranging areas of the business to run.

His responsibilities will include managing the state-of-the-art Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) which is the largest and most advanced in Shropshire. It currently recycles all TG Skip Hire trade and commercial waste from the company’s fleet of 15 skip wagons with the aim of minimising the waste that goes to landfill.

James will also run the Inert Processing Facility that takes inert waste such as bricks, concrete and slabs, and then recycles them into quality construction aggregates for trench fills, road and path construction.

And the busy new role that James is taking on will also include management of the landfill site and the 3,000sq m biomass plant which produces Grade A wood chip for commercial and domestic boilers, and bedding for the cattle, poultry and equine market.

“My team works hard to minimise the waste that needs to go to landfill – and even the tiny percentage that does is put to good use as it produces methane which we capture to help produce the electricity that powers the MRF, with any left over being exported to the National Grid,” said James.

Formerly known as TG Waste Services, TG Enviro is the new-look division that offers a fully-integrated waste management service to all commercial, construction, agricultural and retail businesses, and domestic customers. The division is made up of TG Renewable Energy, TG Skip Hire, and TG Recycling.

Kevin Gardiner, who leads the TG Enviro team, said: “We’re very pleased to reward James’ hard work with this new promotion which is richly-deserved and we know he will continue to thrive and grow in the role.”

