Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Join the Q – 22 units snapped up at business park thanks to expert help

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based financial services group has revealed how it has helped businesses secure deals for more than 20 units on a thriving county business park.

Josh Timbrell, partner at Q Commercial Finance
Q Financial Services say it has secured commercial mortgages for 22 separate units on the Tern Valley Business Park on the edge of Market Drayton, in deals totalling £2.5 million.

The park will be home to around 300 new jobs when fully occupied – with Q helping source finance for nearly a quarter of all units on the site.

Josh Timbrell, partner at Q Commercial Finance, said the company had helped a wide variety of businesses on the park access the money they needed to make their business dreams come true over the last four years.

“The Tern Valley Business Park is a huge success story helping create jobs, growth and expansion and we are delighted to have been able to play our part in helping so many businesses move onto the site.

“In total, we have secured competitive commercial mortgages for 22 units on the site – all with a sale price of more than £100,000.

“We’ve been able to broker our clients the best deal based on their business circumstances and have helped see the deals all the way through to completion in every case.

“There have certainly been challenges over the four years – including getting lenders to work towards strict completion deadlines once the units were constructed – but the overall result has been absolutely fantastic and the park is a real credit to all those behind it.”

