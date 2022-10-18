Henshalls back Wellington community arts hub

A Shropshire business has backed a popular community asset with a donation of £300 as part of its ongoing commitment to the local area.

From left, Damian Breeze (general manager), Lynn Willans (catering manager), and Ray Hughes (finance director) at Wellington Orbit

Henshalls Insurance Group has made the contribution to Wellington Orbit – a community cinema and arts centre that aims to deliver arts and cultural facilities to local people.

Henshalls Director Martin Pitchford said: “We have always supported local organisations and causes, and we’re very pleased to have been able to make a donation to help such a well-used asset that’s helping the people of Wellington and beyond to enjoy arts and culture on their very doorstep.

“It’s an incredible addition to the town, and we’re delighted to see it attracting such a great deal of attention in the community.”

The Henshalls donation comes at the same time as The Orbit is running a community share scheme to raise funds to allow them to acquire the freehold of the building and to redevelop the upper floors.

Board Director Ray Hughes said: “We appreciate Henshalls’ kind donation and the support they have provided. Our core activities at the moment are a 63-seat cinema and a community café on the ground floor, but we believe the community share scheme will enable us to create an even bigger and better hub for everyone in Wellington and across the wider borough.

“Community share schemes are a great way to fund projects that benefit everyone – they enable communities to invest in projects that matter to them and can be used to save local shops, sports clubs and pubs, and to transform community facilities.”

The share scheme will close on November 30, and organisers are aiming to raise between £50,000 and £143, 584 in community shares.

“We wanted to make the shares accessible to as many people as possible, while still making it achievable to reach our target,” said Ray. “Anyone can buy shares, become a member and enjoy a vote on important issues – and it’s one member, one vote so everyone will get a say, no matter how much they invest.”

Under the share scheme rules, there’s a minimum investment of £10 for anyone living in a TF postcode (or £50 if living elsewhere) up to a maximum of £27,500 (less any amount already invested).

To find out more, visit https://wellingtonorbit.co.uk/community-share-offer/