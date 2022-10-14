Law firm mfg Solicitors welcomes new trainees

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has welcomed five new trainees into its growing team across the region.

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has welcomed five new trainees into its growing team across the region.

Joining the firm as trainees are Reuben Grimshaw, Lauren Williams, Kirandip Kaur, Amelia Edwards and Lucy Allen.

The five new recruits, who will train in a variety of specialisms during their two-year contracts, will follow last year’s cohort of trainees, Lucy George, Rachel Dear and Lucy Harrold, who are now embarking on their second year.

- Advertisement -

Sam Pedley, partner and head of the firm’s litigation department, said: “We are welcoming another strong intake of trainees this year who will all be hands-on and work across any one of our eight divisional teams, including Telford and Ludlow.

“Their role and tasks will see them working directly with clients on a day-to-day basis, ‘learning on the job’ and making a valuable contribution to their divisional teams and the firm.

He added: “Our trainee scheme is very important to the company and to myself as I really benefited as a trainee, learning from fantastic established lawyers who helped nurture and support at every step. I shall also be on hand as a supervising partner to oversee the new talent through the graduate recruitment programme.”

Mfg’s two-year training programme consists of four six monthly positions working in different departments with trainees also undertaking studies and working towards the PSC – Professional Skills Course.”

Sam added: “As a legal service provider, mfg’s staff and people are our biggest asset so the trainee programme allows us to develop trainees into solicitors and partners of the future.”

Trainees are encouraged by more experienced lawyers to develop their technical and communication skills within the team but also regularly gain hands-on experience dealing with clients and given networking opportunity.

Partner Tom Esler said: “As a business we pride ourselves on exceptional client service, so you can see why we devote so much time to training and making the investment in the future of the next generation from the outset.”

He said: “We invest heavily in trainees, in terms of cost and time, as we intend to offer them positions on completion of training – having a 100% retention rate reflects how successful both the trainees and the programme is.”