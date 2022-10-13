Local financial planners host an event that sets new precedent

Local financial planning company, 8 Financial Planning, has set a new precedent for their business by making client’s wellbeing their top priority.

8 Financial Planning recently held an event for clients at Hencote in Shrewsbury

8 Financial Planning was founded by established financial planner, Rikesh Bhatt, and his wife, Isha Bhatt, last year. Rikesh has over 15 years experience of being a financial planner and wanted to provide something different for clients with his own business.

8 Financial Planning supports their clients on their journey to financial freedom but not just through creating bespoke financial plans. Instead, they encourage clients to reflect on the life they want, so they can tailor their plans to support them before, during and after retirement.

8FP’s first ever event was to welcome their newest clients. Held at Hencote Vineyard in Shrewsbury, it was a huge success and has led to an exciting announcement that supports their new approach to financial planning.

8FP will now be hosting quarterly lifestyle events for their clients and their client’s invitees. This decision feeds into the main aim of 8FP – Making client wellbeing a top priority.

The reason for the focus being on client wellbeing as opposed to being purely financial, is so they can create the most beneficial financial plans.

The initial meeting 8FP has with any potential client is up to 90 minutes long and done at 8FP’s expense. The aim of the meeting is to find out about their clients as people – Their family, their history, their interests and personal goals. Only then, can they create a financial plan that supports the life they want, not just an ideal figure they want to get to.

Founder of 8FP, Rikesh Bhatt, said, “Financial freedom looks different to everyone. For some it’s retiring earlier, working less days, being able to travel, having wealth to pass onto their children, etc.

“A financial plan shouldn’t just give you a route to financial freedom though, it should give you a better quality of life overall.

“We actively encourage, and work with, our clients to invest in their health, wellbeing and personal development as much as they do their assets. We believe that in order to provide them with the highest level of financial planning, we need to look at the bigger picture.

“Ensuring our clients are in a strong financial position is what we should be doing as standard. Using their finances to give them a better quality of life from the get go is how we’re setting a new precedent.”