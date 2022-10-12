Whitchurch woman wins National Customer Excellence Award

Whitchurch-based Dog Behaviourist Rachel Rodgers has won a National Customer Excellence Award.

Rachel with her winner’s certificate

Rachel who owns Nose To Tail picked up a Customer Excellence Award sponsored by Your Startup Partner at the Women’s Business Awards.

She received support from local clients who had nominated her for the award.

The judges have shared some of the feedback to Rachel which included comments from clients such as “Rachel is not only an amazing clinical behaviourist she’s an outstanding business woman. She always puts her clients first making sure both dog and human client get the support they need. Friendly, professional and brilliant at what she does.”

And.. “We were referred to Rachel initially due to Nala having lots of different issues around reactivity, anxiety and resource guarding. Through a thorough consultation with Rachel and identifying pain as a likely cause of some of the issues we have now been able to seek appropriate support from the vet in terms of managing this which has reduced many of the difficulties and has given us our happy, relaxed dog back!”

Speaking of the award win, Rachel said she was “delighted but shocked to have won! With so many successful business women at the event it was a little intimidating. To win and have such heart warming feedback from clients is just phenomenal!”

Founder and CEO of Women’s Business Club, Angela De Souza said: “There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. The calibre of the entries was extremely high making the judge’s decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner – she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all businesswomen who have been through these past tough years and come out on top.”