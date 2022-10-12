11.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Now Playing:

Whitchurch woman wins National Customer Excellence Award

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Whitchurch-based Dog Behaviourist Rachel Rodgers has won a National Customer Excellence Award.

Rachel with her winner's certificate
Rachel with her winner’s certificate

Rachel who owns Nose To Tail picked up a Customer Excellence Award sponsored by Your Startup Partner at the Women’s Business Awards.

She received support from local clients who had nominated her for the award.

- Advertisement -

The judges have shared some of the feedback to Rachel which included comments from clients such as “Rachel is not only an amazing clinical behaviourist she’s an outstanding business woman. She always puts her clients first making sure both dog and human client get the support they need. Friendly, professional and brilliant at what she does.”

And.. “We were referred to Rachel initially due to Nala having lots of different issues around reactivity, anxiety and resource guarding. Through a thorough consultation with Rachel and identifying pain as a likely cause of some of the issues we have now been able to seek appropriate support from the vet in terms of managing this which has reduced many of the difficulties and has given us our happy, relaxed dog back!”

Speaking of the award win, Rachel said she was “delighted but shocked to have won! With so many successful business women at the event it was a little intimidating. To win and have such heart warming feedback from clients is just phenomenal!”

Founder and CEO of Women’s Business Club, Angela De Souza said: “There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. The calibre of the entries was extremely high making the judge’s decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner – she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all businesswomen who have been through these past tough years and come out on top.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP