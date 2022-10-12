Law firm’s dancing queen in training for big Strictly charity fundraiser

A Shropshire lawyer will have the Glitter Ball firmly in her sights when she swaps the courtroom for the ballroom – and it’s all for charity.

Michelle Simmonds

Michelle Simmonds, of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, is brushing up on her dance moves to be ready for Strictly Shropshire 2022 at the Lion Quays near Oswestry on November 25.

Local dance school Dance HQ is hosting the Strictly Come Dancing themed charity event in aid of Hope House Hospice and 12 beginner dancers have been given seven hours of training to perform one dance with their professional partner in front of the audience and an expert panel of judges.

Michelle, a lawyer in Lanyon Bowdler’s private client team based in Oswestry, is hoping that she and her partner will be one of the three couples chosen by the audience to progress to the dreaded dance-off, with the winner then being chosen by the judges and crowned Strictly Shropshire 2022 Champion.

“I heard about this event and it sounded like great fun,” said Michelle. “I have never done ballroom dancing before but have always wanted to learn, so thought I would take this opportunity.

“I am always setting myself challenges and this is a great way of having fun while raising money for a great cause.

“Hope House Hospice is a cause very close to my heart. I have volunteered for the charity on several occasions over the years, collecting money at events or marshalling races and am also thinking about running in the Dark Run at Chirk Castle this year, having been a marshall in 2021.

“I personally know lots of families who have used Hope House for various types of support, including respite for families, care for young children and also for bereavement support and advice.

“Hope House is a truly wonderful organisation but their fundraising activities took a huge hit during the pandemic so it will be great to raise as much money as possible at Strictly Shropshire 2022.”

Michelle has been tasked with selling at least 15 tickets and raising a minimum of £350. To offer your support, visit her Just Giving page.

A set pre-show dinner is available at the event by contacting the Lion Quays directly, there will be performances by some of the UK’s leading dance couples and the night will also include competitions and a charity raffle.

For more information about the event and to book, visit the website.