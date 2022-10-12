Industry award success for financial advisers

Chartered financial planners from a Shropshire firm have celebrated yet another national industry award success.

The Matrix Capital Limited team celebrate the Money Marketing award

The team from Matrix Capital Limited, which is based near Bridgnorth, has scooped the Money Marketing award for Small Advice Firm of the Year 2022 and they received their trophy at a glittering ceremony in London.

Founder and Managing Director Robin Melley said: “I’m so proud of the team for the work they do in making sure that our clients achieve great outcomes and that they are provided with a safe pair of hands.

“We received the award in the category for firms who have fewer than five authorised advisers, and competition was extremely fierce.

“So to have achieved this national title is brilliant news and it’s the ultimate recognition for the hard work that everyone at Matrix Capital puts in on a daily basis to deliver high quality responsive and personalised advice to all our clients.”

Money Marketing is a weekly publication and website for independent financial advisers offering latest industry updates and in-depth analysis and comment on market issues.

Its annual awards recognise the very best advisers and providers the sector has to offer with several rounds of shortlisting taking place before the winners are chosen.

And this latest success is not the only award that Matrix Capital has received – the team is also proud to have been named as the Financial Adviser Team of the Year Award at the STEP Private Client Awards.

Robin is a full member of The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a full member of The Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA).

He is also the only chartered financial planner in the UK to have been twice awarded the Chartered Financial Planner of the Year Award by the Personal Finance Society.

“I’m extremely proud of the way our company has grown since its launch in 2004 when I established the business as a directly authorised investment advisory firm that is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority.

“It’s always an honour to see our small team of highly-qualified professionals recognised on the national stage, and thanks to the dedication of everyone involved with Matrix Capital Limited, we’re definitely leading the way when it comes to delivering a unique holistic approach to financial planning.”