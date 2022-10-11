Lanyon Bowdler celebrates leading rankings in national guide

A Shropshire law firm is celebrating after gaining a top three ranking in 15 practice areas in a prestigious national legal guide.

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

The Legal 500 guide recommends firms and lawyers based on independent research on feedback from clients, barristers and professionals, who score law firms across a range of criteria.

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, features heavily in the 2023 edition of the guide.

The firm retained its Tier 1 ranking in Agricultural & Estates (West Midlands) and Clinical Negligence; is a Tier 2 recommended firm in Commercial Litigation, Family, Personal Injury, and Personal Tax, Trusts & Probate; and has a Tier 3 ranking in Agricultural Estates (Wales), Commercial Property, Corporate and Commercial, Contentious Trusts & Probate, Crime General and Fraud, Debt Recovery, Education, and Employment.

Lanyon Bowdler also has a new entry in the guide this year – ranked in Tier 4 in Court of Protection. In addition, Lanyon Bowdler has 27 Recommended Lawyers in the guide, five Leading Individuals, six Next Generation Partners and five Rising Stars.

Leading Individuals are defined as true market leaders with long-established reputations in their area of expertise, Next Generation Partners are generally lawyers with up to five years at partner level, and Rising Stars are associate-level lawyers who appear frequently in significant matters.

Brian Evans, Lanyon Bowdler managing partner, said. “The Legal 500 is a highly-respected guide in the profession because it is based on direct feedback from clients. We are delighted therefore to have maintained our high rankings in certain areas and improved our ranking in Employment.

“It’s also pleasing to see that our expertise across so many practice areas has once again been highlighted by the guide, particularly our agriculture and estates team and our clinical negligence team.

“Congratulations also go to all our recommended lawyers, including Laura Weir who has been named a Rising Star for the first time, Lucy Small has been recognised as a Leading Individual after being noted as Recommended last year and Emma Broomfield is named as a Leading Individual after appearing as a Next Generation Partner in the last guide.

“Beth Heath has been elevated to Next Generation Partner after appearing as Recommended last year – another significant leap!

“I would like to thank everyone in the Lanyon Bowdler team for their dedication to always aiming to achieve the very best outcomes for their clients. It’s clear from the results of this independent research that our clients are very satisfied with the level of service they receive from the firm, which is great to see.”