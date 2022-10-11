Business support helps Aurora Sports Performance launch new facility

An up-and-coming sports performance business for elite athletes and sports clubs has opened a new state-of-the art fitness facility in Newport after securing funding support through separate streams.

Richard Harris, Aurora Sports Performance Managing Director

Aurora Sports Performance has received £10,000 through the Business Growth Programme (BGP) to help secure two units for the new centre, £10,000 through the Small Equipment Grant (SEG) scheme and £5,500 through the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP).

All grants are provided through European Regional Development Funds.

Aurora Sports has been supported in its bid for funding by the Enterprise Telford business support team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

The team helped the new start-up secure two Newport units which have been merged into one building with a mezzanine extension, supported by the BGP funding.

The centre will help the business deliver a high-performance training zone for athletes, national/regional and local sports clubs and sports professionals, combining the latest methods and technologies for training, testing, analysis, recovery and nutrition in one location for the first time.

It will offer something different but also compliment Lilleshall National Sports Centre and other specialist sports services and facilities in the Telford and Wrekin borough.

At the facility, Aurora Sports will be able to offer physiological testing covering metabolic analysis, advanced biomechanical motion capture assessments, emg monitoring, power testing and blood glucose monitoring – all essential in the modern, technologically driven world of sports performance.

The company will give national, regional and local sports clubs the use of advanced training equipment, including Keiser, Precor, Wattbike, EWOT (Exercise With Oxygen Training) and more.

Other facilities at the centre will include a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for enhanced recovery and using custom-built online nutritional and performance analysis software to monitor athletes.

Aurora Sports is using the SEG grant to purchase other items of essential equipment which are helping the business to grow, boost productivity, develop new products and services and create jobs.

Their new metabolic analysis system purchased under the SEG will provide highly detailed assessment and analysis of fitness capacity, energy systems and nutritional requirements.

The BEEP grant is also helping Aurora Sports to save on energy costs with the installation of modern lighting and more efficient energy systems.

BEEP provides free energy efficiency reviews and grants of up to £20,000 for small-to-medium enterprises who wish to improve their energy efficiency and reduce costs.

In the last three years, the Enterprise Telford team has helped businesses secure £3m in financial support, creating over 230 jobs.

Richard Harris, Aurora Sports Performance Managing Director, said: “In the current climate launching Aurora Sports wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Enterprise Telford team. They have been extremely helpful in terms of both advice and practical grant assistance.

“The £5,500 Business Energy Efficiency Programme funding was particularly useful.

“It enabled us to replace the old fluorescent lighting and panel heaters with new, modern equipment such as LED lights and heat pump systems.

“With energy prices rising and set to continue for some time, this couldn’t have come at a better time and will provide substantial savings in our running costs.

“We are also considering installing solar panels with battery storage, which can help any business reduce its costs.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“As a council which is on your side, we always aim to support local businesses and make sure they can access additional funding to help them grow and prosper.

“Although Aurora Sports is a fairly recent business start-up, it is already growing at a fast pace and through this funding the business has been able to secure units for its new Newport base, purchase equipment and make sure it becomes more energy efficient.

“The work achieved by the Enterprise Telford team to support our businesses in accessing additional funding has been outstanding and for many small businesses this financial support is helping them turn their dreams into reality.”