Business Growth Roadshow is heading for Ludlow

Ludlow will this week host the second stop on a ‘Business Growth Roadshow’ organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and county’s two-time company of the year.

The first roadshow event was held at Aico in Oswestry

The free event, at Ludlow Brewery from 8am to 10am on Friday October 14, is designed to give companies the chance to share best practice and top tips for creating a winning business culture.

Home safety company Aico, the reigning Shropshire company of the year, will be outlining how its core cultures and values are at the heart of continued multi-million pound growth.

- Advertisement -

The Chamber will also be bringing together other experts on topics such as finance, international trade, recruitment and skills for presentations and panel debates, hosted by Shropshire Business editor and SBLTV presenter Carl Jones.

The first event, held in Oswestry last week, was a great success, with dozens of companies represented.

Neal Hooper, managing director of Aico, said: “The idea of this roadshow is to provide businesses with a range of short, sharp, thought-provoking presentations designed to help them to be the best that they can be.

“We have put systems and policies in place here at Aico which are hugely successful, helping us to grow rapidly and win a number of awards – and we want to share this intelligence to show other Shropshire businesses they can do the same.”

Members of the Aico team will be explaining how they have adopted the ‘Lencioni model’ created by consultant Patrick Lencioni.

“His philosophies, based around his best-selling book The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, explore the benefits of teamwork, and the importance of getting your organisational politics right,” Neal explained.

“We are also keen to share our experiences around how corporate social responsibility has helped to foster a fantastic community spirit among our workforce, for the benefit of Shropshire.”

It is anticipated that each event – which includes free refreshments – will run for around 90 minutes, with time set aside for networking.

Shropshire Chamber director Rachel Owen said: “The first instalment of the roadshow was a brilliant event and an opportunity to hear about Aico’s journey and the support available for Shropshire business growth.

“With the next stop being in Ludlow, I am keen to meet and support further organisations in this great county.”

After Ludlow, the roadshow moves on to Stallion AI near Whitchurch will host the third event at noon on October 26, followed by an evening gathering at Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford on November 2.

The final two dates will be at Bridgnorth’s Majestic Cinema at lunchtime on November 14, and finally Shrewsbury Town Football Club on the morning of November 29.

Rachel added: “This event will provide opportunity to discuss current business topics, share best practice and establish new strong business connections.”

For booking details, and more information, visit www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk or call the team on 01952 208200.