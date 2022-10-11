Autocraft announced as a finalist at the national Bodyshop awards 2022

Independent bodyshop Autocraft Telford is celebrating the recent announcement that they have been selected as an award finalist at the bodyshop of the year awards 2022.

This is the second year running that Autocraft have been announced a finalist at the bodyshop awards, after winning the ‘Independent Bodyshop of the year’ category last year.

Autocraft are one of only two businesses in the UK that have been selected for the ‘Restoration bodyshop of the year’ award category for 2022, alongside Wildae who are based in Devon. All the winners of the bodyshop awards for this year will be unveiled during the live in-person celebration at ICC Wales on the 12th October 2022.

Autocraft Telford is an independent bodyshop serving Shropshire, Staffordshire, and the West Midlands. The Bodyshop is a 20,000 square feet facility that has been designed with flow as its key feature. As well as being approved by over 22 vehicle manufacturers for accident repairs, Autocraft also specialise in restoration projects for classic and luxury vehicles.

Directors of Autocraft, Darren and Matt Fielding are proud to be finalists; “The bodyshop magazine awards have been running for decades and are prestigious within the industry. We are delighted to have been nominated as a finalist for the restoration category this year and this announcement is a great reward for all of our team who thoroughly deserve this recognition.”