Cloud Construct celebrates a decade in business

A Telford-based web and software development agency is celebrating 10 years in business.

Peter Barfield – Founder of Cloud Construct

Cloud Construct was established in August 2012 as PBS Creative. The company rebranded last year to reflect its focus on cloud-based services.

The company is now actively recruiting a web developer to support its growing business and customer base.

- Advertisement -

Peter Barfield, founder of Cloud Construct, credits their survival and continued success to a steady and systematic approach to growth and delivering high levels of service.

He said: “It’s very pleasing to reach 10 years in business, especially as we still continue to work with some of our first clients, including Boatshed, the world’s largest boat brokerage organisation. We’ve seen them grow and flourish internationally with the help of our bespoke software and technology.

“I’ve always been very mindful to grow the company at a pace where there was an equal balance of staff to business. I’ve seen many agencies come and go over the years. They’ve become really successful and done well, but then they’ve been unable to sustain the amount of new work required to keep their staff employed. I didn’t want that to happen in my business.”

Last year Cloud Construct was awarded Select Partner Status by Amazon Web Services (AWS). They went through rigorous training and approval systems and it means they can access AWS services and cutting edge technologies to build bespoke, next generation software for their customers.

Peter Barfield continued: “It’s an exciting time for Cloud Construct. Alongside our client work, we have lots of ideas for software products and services, so we’re looking for an experienced developer to join the team.

“We’re looking for someone who is a natural problem solver and has a level of commercial awareness i.e. they understand how software fits in within a business to help them to achieve their goals.”

Cloud Construct is now planning an event to celebrate its 10 year anniversary for clients and business connections.