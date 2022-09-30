Shropshire business experts expand

Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great, which has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs across the county and beyond to launch their own companies, has expanded with two new members of staff.

Pictured from left, Sally Themans of Good2Great, Kendall Musgrove, Jen Ridley-Towns and Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Joining the team are Jen Ridley-Towns who is the new programme co-ordinator, working with Good2Great’s ‘Growth Club’ and assisting with place marketing.

She has 26 years’ experience in the financial services industry, working in banking at various sites across Shropshire, assisting personal, small and medium business customers in all aspects of transactional and face-to-face banking.

“I look forward to bringing my wide and varied experience and my local knowledge to my new role,” said Jen, of Bridgnorth.

Kendall Musgrave is the new personal assistant to Good2Great director Johnny Themans and will also be health and safety and human resources coordinator, responsible for ensuring quality and compliance.

Coming from a predominantly administrative background, Kendall studied to become a certified business administrative professional and has been employed in various fields, including veterinary practices and audit and accounting firms. She also holds a senior certified bookkeeper qualification.

Originally from South Africa, Kendall now lives in Newport

Johnny Themans commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Jen and Kendall on board. They join us at an exciting time as Good2Great grows and develops in new directions.

“We are looking forward to the future, with ambitious plans to widen the support available and in particular expand our offering in the area of high performance team working and leadership and management development for larger employers.



“As we progress with our growth plans over the next five years we’re looking forward to being able to continue doing what we love for more people and companies and playing our part in developing the economic fortunes of our region,” Johnny added.