Promotions announced at Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron and Partners

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron and Partners has announced its annual promotions in recognition of the continuing development of its people.

Promoted solicitors at Aaron and Partners

The firm, which has offices in Chester, Manchester and the Wirral, has confirmed a total of 11 new roles for its team, ranging from Associates to Partners.

Layla Barke-Jones, a Dispute Resolution Solicitor with a specialism in warehousing and logistics law, and Phil Caton, who deals with transactional and contentious construction law, have both become Partners.

Solicitors Jennifer Harrison from the Corporate and Commercial team, Hannah Fynn from Real Estate, and Claire Hughes, who works in Restructuring and Insolvency, have all been promoted to Senior Associate level.

Rounding off the promotions are Debbie Dugdale, Jayne Bamford, Helen Alexander, Natalie Antenbring, Katie Hughes-Beddows and Michael Redston who take up new roles as Associates.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron and Partners said: “The ability to progress your career at Aaron’s is one of the key things that distinguishes us as a firm and so it’s incredibly pleasing to be able to announce this year’s round of promotions.

“These appointments are all richly deserved and are testament to the commitment and expertise they have all shown.

“Congratulations go to all of them on their success and I look forward to seeing them continue to excel in their new roles.”