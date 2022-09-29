Shropshire care homes in the running at Caring UK Awards

Roden Hall Care Home and St George’s Park Nursing Home in Shropshire are finalists for ‘Regional Care Home of the Year, Midlands and Wales’ at the prestigious Caring UK Awards 2022.

Roden Hall

The national annual awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the care sector. The care homes’ operator, Rotherwood Healthcare, is up for ‘Care Group of the Year’ as well as ‘Commitment to Training and Development’.

Care Homes shortlisted in the ‘Regional Care Home of the Year’ category must demonstrate a passion and commitment to care with a strong focus on innovation, nutrition and promoting residents’ dignity. Roden Hall proudly won the coveted title of ‘Regional Care Home of the Year – Midlands and Wales’ in 2021.

Vicky Craddock, Chief Operating Officer of Rotherwood Healthcare, said:

“We’re thrilled to see Roden Hall and St George’s Park as finalists for this award. It is testament to the dedicated teams who strive to deliver an exceptional standard of care, putting our residents at the heart of everything they do and treating them with the upmost dignity.

“Across Rotherwood care homes, we’re always looking for ways in which we can apply innovation to enrich the lives of our residents, such as the new lounge underway and sensory purpose walk planned at St George’s Park to enhance the lives of those living with Dementia.”

A Caring UK Awards spokesperson said:

“Never has there been a more appropriate time to recognise the amazing and selfless contribution that our carers make and how they have given so much to protect and care for their residents in the face of unprecedented challenges.”

Organised by Script Events in partnership with industry-renowned magazine, ‘Caring UK’, the award winners will be unveiled in an impressive ceremony on 1st December at the Athena in Leicester with members of Rotherwood’s senior management in attendance.

Operated by award-winning Rotherwood Healthcare, Roden Hall offers Residential and Nursing Care in luxurious surroundings, while St George’s Park offers exceptional Nursing, Dementia and Complex Care.