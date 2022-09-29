9.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 29, 2022

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for third series

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The award-winning Shropshire Business Live TV returns today for the first show in its third series.

SBLTV presenters Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard
SBLTV presenters Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard

Editorially driven by the award-winning teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, and produced by the events team at Yarrington the show serves up an award-winning entertaining and informative mix of news, views, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

In the first episode of the new series, Carl and Chris have a fantastic line-up in store, including:

- Advertisement -

– A cost of living for business panel debate with guests Matthew Say, SNG Barratt, Rachel Laver, Marches LEP and Alex Brown, Shropshire Chamber

– Chris and Carl visit the recently completed and opened Shrewsbury Flaxmill for a look around

– Kevin Burrows 10 from Iron and Fire chats all things coffee and about their recent win at the Taste Awards

– Chris visits Aico in Oswestry to chat with Neal Hooper

– Darren Griffin and Sam Collins-Lafferty from Shropshire Council preview the upcoming leadership conference taking place at Theatre Severn

– ‘Ask The Expert’ slots – with Alix Hyde, WR Partners and Nick Jones, Throgmorton Associates

– A round-up of business news from all corners of the county.

– The show will be premiering on Thursday, September 29th, at 12.30pm.

Watch the show broadcast at 12.30pm on Thursday 29 September via sbltv.co.uk.

If you’ve missed any of our previous SBLTV episodes, the entire box-set of Series 1 and Series 2 is available right here.

Get Involved

If you’d like to host a future edition of SBLTV from your premises or find out how you could become a guest on the show’s third series email info@sbltv.co.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP