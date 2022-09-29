Shropshire Business Live TV returns for third series

The award-winning Shropshire Business Live TV returns today for the first show in its third series.

SBLTV presenters Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard

Editorially driven by the award-winning teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, and produced by the events team at Yarrington the show serves up an award-winning entertaining and informative mix of news, views, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

In the first episode of the new series, Carl and Chris have a fantastic line-up in store, including:

– A cost of living for business panel debate with guests Matthew Say, SNG Barratt, Rachel Laver, Marches LEP and Alex Brown, Shropshire Chamber



– Chris and Carl visit the recently completed and opened Shrewsbury Flaxmill for a look around



– Kevin Burrows 10 from Iron and Fire chats all things coffee and about their recent win at the Taste Awards



– Chris visits Aico in Oswestry to chat with Neal Hooper



– Darren Griffin and Sam Collins-Lafferty from Shropshire Council preview the upcoming leadership conference taking place at Theatre Severn



– ‘Ask The Expert’ slots – with Alix Hyde, WR Partners and Nick Jones, Throgmorton Associates



– A round-up of business news from all corners of the county.



– The show will be premiering on Thursday, September 29th, at 12.30pm.

Watch the show broadcast at 12.30pm on Thursday 29 September via sbltv.co.uk.

If you’ve missed any of our previous SBLTV episodes, the entire box-set of Series 1 and Series 2 is available right here.

Get Involved

If you’d like to host a future edition of SBLTV from your premises or find out how you could become a guest on the show’s third series email info@sbltv.co.uk