Mutneys Professional Pet Care win Supplier of the Year at the PetQuip Awards 2022

Shropshire-based Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd have won Supplier of the Year in the 2022 PetQuip Awards.

The Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd team with the award

The awards, now in their tenth year, are reputable in the pet equipment sector and reward manufacturers and suppliers who have made an invaluable contribution to the pet care goods and services industry.

Following a record number of entries, Mutneys were announced as winners at the prestigious awards ceremony for their commitment to supporting customers and providing added value services.

Stephanie Roberts, Co-Founder of Mutneys said: “As a manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming equipment, we pride ourselves on our products being developed by professionals, as every product available is tried and tested in working salons before being added to our range.

“We are passionate about providing first-class customer service to our customers and offering products to suit every breed or coat type. To win the Supplier of the Year award and to be recognised for our hard work and commitment is a privilege.”

Mutneys is a market-leading company that has been manufacturing and supplying high quality, professional pet grooming equipment for 27 years, supplying to both professional groomers and pet owners across the UK and worldwide.

